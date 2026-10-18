Zac Efron at 39: from teen idol to actor with ambitious roles

Zachary David Alexander Efron, known to the public as Zac Efron, was born on October 18, 1987 in San Luis Obispo, California. He grew up in a relatively ordinary family - his father David worked as an engineer, and his mother Starla was an administrative employee. As a child, he showed interest in singing, acting and performing arts. His parents noticed his talent and encouraged him to take singing and acting lessons.

Before becoming an international star, Efron gained experience in television productions. He appeared in the series “Firefly“ (Firefly), “Emergency Room“ (ER) and “Crime Scene: Miami“ (CSI: Miami). A more significant early role was in Summerland, where he played Cameron Bale. These roles helped him gradually prepare for his big break.

“High School Musical“ changes everything

In 2006, Disney Channel presented “High School Musical“ (High School Musical), which turned the young actor into a sensation. In the role of Troy Bolton - a popular student and basketball player who discovers his love for music - Efron won millions of fans. The songs from the soundtrack became favorites of an entire generation, and the success led to two more productions: High School Musical 2 in 2007 and High School Musical 3: Senior Year in 2008. The latter film was released in theaters and solidified his position among the most popular young stars of his time.

For many fans, Efron became a symbol of first love, teenage dreams and carefree years. However, fame also brings a challenge - to prove that he can be much more than the character with whom the audience associates him.

The actor gradually changed the direction of his career. In 2007, he starred in “Hairspray“ (Hairspray) as Link Larkin, where he once again demonstrated his musical skills in a large-scale Hollywood production. In 2009, he starred in the comedy "17 Again" alongside Matthew Perry. The film tells the story of a man who is given the opportunity to return to the body of his 17-year-old self and look at his life decisions differently.

In the following years, Efron appeared in a variety of genres, including romantic dramas, comedies, and crime productions. Among his well-known titles are "Always in My Heart" (Charlie St. Cloud), "The Lucky One" (The Lucky One), "Neighbors" (Neighbors) and "Grandpa of Horrors" (Grandpa of Horrors). (Dirty Grandpa).

From the music scene to the role of a serial killer

In 2017, Efron starred in “The Greatest Showman“ (The Greatest Showman) alongside Hugh Jackman, Michelle Williams and Zendaya. He played Philip Carlyle - a young artist who joins the world of showman Phineas Taylor Barnum. The film became an international success, and its music gained widespread popularity. The on-screen romantic story between Efron's character and Zendaya's character also attracted considerable attention.

Two years later, the actor took a different step, taking on the role of Ted Bundy in the crime drama Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile. The image of the American serial killer is a stark contrast to his previous romantic and comedic roles. Efron has to portray a man whose outward attractiveness conceals a cruel essence. The film draws attention to the danger of judging people solely by their appearance.

In 2023, the actor will star in the biographical sports drama “The Iron Claw“ (The Iron Claw), dedicated to the tragic history of the Von Erich wrestling family. He plays the role of Kevin Von Erich - a professional wrestler who is trying to find his way in a family marked by high expectations, losses and difficult trials. For the role, Efron undergoes a serious physical transformation. The film received positive reviews, and his performance became one of the most talked-about of his career.

Awards and recognition

Over the years, Zac Efron has won awards from the MTV Movie Awards, Teen Choice Awards, and People's Choice Awards. In 2021, he received a Daytime Emmy Award for his work as the host of the documentary series Down to Earth with Zac Efron.

In December 2023, the actor was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The honor marks his career and his development beyond the initial image for which he became famous.

Relationship with Vanessa Hudgens

Efron's most famous romantic story is his relationship with actress Vanessa Hudgens. The two met in 2005 during the casting for “High School Musical“, where they played Troy and Gabriella - young people who discover their shared passion for music. Off-set, feelings also arose between them.

Their relationship lasted approximately five years – from 2005 to 2010. During this period, the two were among the most talked about young couples in Hollywood, and their fans followed their public appearances. Their story is reminiscent of the romance from the movies, but in the end, the two went their separate ways. The breakup disappointed many fans who hoped that their favorite on-screen couple would stay together in real life.

After that, Efron was linked to several popular women, including actress Lily Collins, model Sami Miro and actress Michelle Rodriguez.

From his breakthrough with “High School Musical“ to more serious dramatic roles, Zac Efron gradually expanded his acting range. His career shows a desire to experiment with different genres and to free himself from the limitations of his initial on-screen image.

Source: Edna.bg.