Five Turkish Soups Worth Trying at Home

With the onset of cold weather, soups once again occupy an important place on our menu. For a little variety, we can draw inspiration from Turkish cuisine, in which they are consumed all year round and at any time of the day. According to Wikipedia, there are over 300 documented recipes for Turkish soups, and with regional variations, their number can reach and exceed 1000.

In Turkish, soup is called “chorba“ - a word that has also entered the Bulgarian language. The recipes include dishes with legumes, dairy products, pasta, meat and broth, as well as various vegetable soups. Among the popular offerings are several classic specialties that we can also prepare at home.

Mercemek Soup

This is one of the traditional Turkish soups, prepared with red lentils. It is spread throughout the country and is appreciated for its easy preparation, pleasant taste and satiating qualities. The main ingredients are red lentils, chicken broth, onions and carrots, and salt, black pepper, cumin or paprika are used for seasoning.

The preparation begins with stewing the onions, carrots and garlic. Then the lentils and broth are added, and the mixture is simmered over low heat until the products are completely tender. Finally, the soup is pureed to a smooth consistency and seasoned. It is often served with a little chili pepper. In Turkey, it is consumed both for breakfast and for lunch or dinner.

Yayla chorba

The name of this soup comes from the Turkish word „yaylalar“ (yaylalar), meaning mountain meadows. In Northern Turkey, they are associated with the production of high-quality yogurt, which is among the main ingredients of the dish. Yayla chorba is distinguished by its creamy texture and mild taste.

It is prepared using long-grain white rice or chickpeas, yogurt, butter, egg yolks, mint and red chili flakes. The rice is first boiled in water, then a mixture of yogurt, flour and two egg yolks is gradually added. Finally, melted butter is added. The soup is served hot and, if desired, garnished with red chili pepper. Like chicken soup, it is often preferred for colds.

Işkembe chorba

Turkish tripe chorba has long been present in Bulgarian culinary tradition. According to TasteAtlas, one of the main differences between the two versions is the method of preparing the broth: in Bulgaria, fresh milk is usually used, while in Turkey, sour cream is added.

The tripe is cleaned, washed and boiled. Separately, yogurt, egg yolk, flour and lemon juice are beaten until a smooth mixture is obtained. The strained hot broth is gradually added to it to temper it, after which the stock is returned to the pot. The boiled tripe is also added, and the soup is left to boil for another 10-15 minutes.

Beyran chorba

Beyran originates from the Gaziantep region, where it is traditionally served for breakfast. This is a rich and spicy soup made with lamb fat, rice and shredded lamb, usually from the neck or cheeks. Garlic, pepper paste and lamb stock are added to them, and some recipes also include bone marrow.

The soup is usually served very hot, and lemon juice can be added if desired. According to TasteAtlas, beyran is the best Turkish soup - another reason to try it, best in a small local restaurant.

For homemade preparation, the lamb is slowly boiled, then the meat is separated and the broth is strained. The rice is boiled in salted water. In a separate pot, lamb fat is melted, to which salt, paprika and crushed garlic are added. The cooked rice and shredded meat are placed in a metal dish, poured with the hot broth and finished with the aromatic fat with spices.

Tomato soup

Tomato soup is widespread in Turkey and is distinguished by its simplicity and fresh taste. It can be served hot, and in the summer - cold. To prepare it, you need boiled or roasted tomatoes, onion, garlic, olive oil, flour and water.

The soup is seasoned with salt and ground pepper, and for the final touch, a few fresh basil leaves are traditionally added. The combination of affordable products and easy preparation makes it a suitable choice for diversifying the home menu.

Source: Lifestyle.bg.