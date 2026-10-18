What is the greatest soul song of all time? The answer is a hit by Aretha Franklin

With its emotional vocals and lyrics about love, pain and personal freedom, soul music has established itself as one of the most influential musical genres. It originated in the United States in the 1950s, combining elements of gospel, rhythm and blues and jazz. In the following decades, a number of iconic songs appeared, many of which were performed by Aretha Franklin - the Queen of Soul.

Among fans of the genre, the question often arises as to which is the greatest soul song of all time. Although many would point to “Respect“ Franklin's song "(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman" was ranked number one on Time Out New York's list of the 50 best soul songs, which ranged from soulful ballads and protest anthems to romantic compositions and timeless dance hits. The team explained to Parade that they wanted to cover the different faces of R&B music, from Stax and Motown to Northern Soul and neo-soul. They also consulted with experts, including famous DJs from Soul City, a weekly music event at the Jazz Café in London's Camden neighborhood.

"(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman" was written by Carole King, who was 25 at the time, and co-wrote it with Jerry Goffin. The single was released in September 1967 and was included on Aretha Franklin's album Lady Soul. The song reached number eight on the US Billboard Hot 100, number two on the R&B singles chart, and number 79 in the UK.

Over the years, the song has been covered by a number of other artists, including Mary J. Blige and Celine Dion, whose versions have also achieved success. However, according to Time Out New York, Franklin was the first to fully convey Carole King's message about love, which brings a sense of happiness and inner harmony. The publication defines the song as a perfect blend of gospel and soul, also standing out with its impactful lyrics, including the words: “You are the key to my peace of mind“.

The recognition for the song is not limited to this chart. CBS News also includes “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman“ among the 250 most significant American songs of the last 250 years. In June 2026, the hit also falls into the media project Essential American Songbook, dedicated to iconic musical works.

Source: Lifestyle.bg.