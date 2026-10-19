Kia Gerber has spoken out publicly about the death of her brother Presley Gerber, who died at the age of 27. The model posted an emotional message, accompanied by photos and videos from their childhood, nearly a month after his passing.

“My whole life I have loved being your sister. It has always been and will always be my favorite part of myself“, Kaia wrote in her letter.

She admitted that she could not find enough words to describe the loss. “I was born to love you. I will die loving you“, Gerber also wrote, adding that she is learning to maintain a relationship with her brother without being able to call him or be physically close to him.

„Иска ми се този път да не беше тръгнал пръв“

В един от най-личните моменти в посланието си Кая си спомня как Пресли често е поемал първата крачка вместо нея. Тя пише, че когато е видяла негова вещ след смъртта му, е осъзнала колко необратима е загубата.

„Наистина ми се иска този път да не беше тръгнал пръв“, написа тя.

Presley Gerber died on September 20 at a rehabilitation facility in Santa Monica, California. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office said the cause of death had not been made public and further testing was needed. Santa Monica police are investigating the case as a suspected overdose, with no indication of foul play.

Family releases joint statement

Cindy Crawford, Rande Gerber and Kaia Gerber also released a joint statement in Presley's memory. "We feel blessed to have had him in our lives for 27 years," they wrote. In their statement, the family described Presley as a man of kindness and vulnerability and thanked those close to him, acquaintances and strangers for their support.

Presley was the only son of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber and the older brother of Kaia. He worked as a model, and in 2018 he appeared with his mother in a re-creation of her famous 1992 Pepsi commercial. Presley and Kaia have also starred in fashion campaigns together.

The family has not yet released any further details about the cause of his death.

Source: pagesix.com