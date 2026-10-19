62-year-old Silvena Rowe: My biological age is 47 years old

Silvana Rowe said that according to her passport she is 62 years old, but according to the research she cited in a television interview, her biological age is 47 years old. She also indicated that her arterial age is 18 years old, and the result of a bone density study corresponds to that of a 27-year-old woman. These are personal data presented by Rowe herself, without specifying the methodology and laboratories that carried out the research.

The chef links the indicators to sleep, nutrition and regular exercise. According to her, she does strength exercises for about 40 minutes a day, plays padel and practices yoga. “The older we get chronologically, the more strength training we should do“, Rowe said, specifying that the exercises can also be performed at home.

Роу ще съветва парламентарната комисия по земеделие

В интервюто тя съобщи, че е получила покана от Явор Гечев да бъде съветник към парламентарната комисия по земеделието, храните и горите. Роу заяви, че работата ѝ ще бъде свързана с храненето и дълголетието, като първият ѝ приоритет е създаването на допълнителен знак за висококачествени български храни.

Her idea is to make it easier for consumers to distinguish products of the highest quality. As an example, she cited the French label Label Rouge. According to Rowe, such a system could cover yogurt, cheese, sausages and wines, and among the products that represent the Bulgarian culinary identity are lyutenitsa, lukanka, filet „Elena“ and halva.

„There is yogurt and yogurt, cheese and cheese, yellow cheese and yellow cheese“, commented Silvena Rowe.

She suggested choosing ten main foods on which to focus efforts for promotion and protection. According to her, the history of the product is also important - where it comes from, how it is produced and what local or family tradition it carries.

Focus on children's nutrition

After working on certification, Rowe wants to focus attention on the food that children receive. She said that she has memories of a school cafeteria with stews, meatballs and chicken with rice, while today, according to her, children's menus are often dominated by banitsa, milinki, mekitsi and sweets.

“Banitsa is nice to eat, but not every day“, said Rowe. She insists that children's menus be tailored to growth, learning and physical activity, and that the topic be considered a public priority.

Rowe also presented her concept of “healthy life“ - more years of life spent in good health, activity and independence. She recommended that at least 35 different plant products be present in the weekly menu, including vegetables, fruits, nuts and seeds.

“Let's eat functionally. Not to eat just anything. Ask yourself what this food does for me“, said Silvena Rowe.

Source: plovdiv24.bg