„We are devastated by the loss of our beloved son and brother.“ With these words, Cindy Crawford, her husband Rande Gerber and their daughter Kaia broke the silence after the death of Presley Gerber.

The family published the message on October 18 along with a black and white portrait of the 27-year-old model, taken by photographer Sebastian Faena. His loved ones describe him as „a gentle, beautiful soul who loved and is loved - now and forever“.

„We are proud of the way he showed himself to the world – with kindness and vulnerability“, write Cindy Crawford, Rande Gerber and Kaia.

At the end of the message, the family thanked the people who supported him, including strangers who shared their pain. “Until we meet again, our sweet boy. We love you forever. Mom, Dad and Kaya“, they finish.