Ivka Beibe turned 27 with a mini cake and without Vladislav: "Everything I want is here." (PHOTOS)

Ivka Beibe turned 27 and celebrated her birthday with a miniature cake decorated with raspberries and candles. The influencer shared footage from her personal celebration, in which she poses smiling with the dessert in her hands.

For the special day, Ivka chose an outfit in dark colors. However, Vladislav, with whom she demonstrated strong attraction and romantic feelings in the reality show “The Bachelor: Love in Paradise“, does not appear among the published photos.

A mysterious message for the future

„Everything I want is here. And everything that needs to be – will come“, wrote the birthday girl on social networks.

The message leaves room for different interpretations, but does not give a clear answer whether the relationship between Ivka Beibe and Vladislav continued after the end of the show. His absence from the footage is also not proof of a breakup.

The two attracted attention with their closeness in „The Bachelor: Love in Paradise“, but so far there is no confirmed information about their current status. Thus, Ivka Beibe's birthday passed under the sign of a personal celebration, a small cake and a message that left the questions without a final answer.

Source: bgdnes.bg