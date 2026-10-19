Rosie Huntington-Whiteley returns to the Victoria’s Secret catwalk after 16 years (VIDEO)

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley has returned to the Victoria’s Secret catwalk, 16 years after her last appearance in the show. The British model appeared in a sparkling ice blue ensemble, crystal chains on her body, transparent thigh-high stockings and white angel wings.

Her first look was complemented by dangling earrings, a crystal necklace and blonde hair in loose waves. In her second appearance, the model wore a white lace bodysuit and a long fur coat.

“I’m happy to be back and be part of this new era“, she told British Vogue. In the interview, the model described the moment as “a complete return to the beginning“ and said that her children would watch the show the next morning with their father Jason Statham.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is among the familiar faces from the brand's early days. She made her Victoria's Secret catwalk debut in 2006, when she was 19 years old, and walked in every annual show until 2010. That same year, she officially became an angel for the brand.

Strength training is the foundation of preparation

The 39-year-old model said that her preparation for her comeback was mostly about strength training. She also listed facials, cold soaks and lymphatic drainage as part of her pre-show routine.

“I'm turning 40 next year. I'm watching my body and I'm so grateful to have had two children,“ Rosie Huntington-Whiteley said. According to her, her goal isn't a specific number on the scale, but a feeling of strength and good physical shape. “Skills build confidence”, she added.

Her return was part of a wider gathering of famous faces from Victoria’s Secret history. Adriana Lima and Alessandra Ambrosio also made their return appearances at the show, having last walked in 2018 and 2017, respectively.

Among the brand's newer faces were Elsa Hosk, Gigi Hadid and Barbara Palvin, while Natalia Bryant and Kylie Jenner made their debuts at the show. The runway brought together models from different eras of Victoria’s Secret, and Huntington-Whiteley's return became one of the most recognizable moments of the evening.