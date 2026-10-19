Mariana Popova "revived" her father in her new VIDEO

In her new music video Mariana Popova included the image of her father, whom she said she had not seen for 33 years. The singer told Marina Tsekova in the Nova studio that she used artificial intelligence to recreate a symbolic meeting with him and relive the closeness that she had long missed.

The idea arose while working on the video. “Can't we revive my father?“, asked Mariana Popova, after realizing that technology could help build this personal story.

In the video, the image of her father looks at her and says: “Get up and go. This is your path“. Thus, the singer gets the opportunity to symbolically embrace him, although the meeting only occurs within the video.

Mariana Popova presents her father as a spiritual support, which she continues to feel despite the long separation. In the video, this line is placed next to the image of Veselin Plachkov, who is the person next to her in the present. According to her story, the clip brings together the past and the present through the two men who have an important place in her life.

The new clip is part of Mariana Popova's return to active musical work after a longer period out of the public spotlight. The singer explains the break with her desire to devote more time to her child, home and family relationships.

“I preferred to dedicate this period to Katy, to the home, to our inner personal relationships, to feel like a real parent, a real mother and a partner“, says the pop star.

She defends the use of artificial intelligence in art, when the technology is subordinated to a clear creative idea, and is not used only as an effect. In her case, it becomes a means of telling a personal story related to memory, lack and the desire for another hug.