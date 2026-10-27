Harry and Meghan leave the UK amid investigation into her father

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have left the UK with their two children, according to Page Six, amid the investigation into Meghan's father - Thomas Markle Sr. It is not clear where exactly the family has gone. A representative for Harry and Meghan did not immediately comment to the American publication.

A friend of Meghan told Hello! magazine that the Duchess of Sussex is “very, very upset” and that she is going through a difficult emotional time. Meghan said she was looking at her daughter and thinking about the alleged victims.

“I am deeply saddened by the news that has come out in the last 24 hours, and my thoughts are with any children who may have been affected,“ Meghan Markle said of the scandalous news.

The allegations against 82-year-old Thomas Markle Sr. are related to the alleged discovery of child sexual abuse material at a property in Cebu, Philippines. Thomas Markle Jr. claims he found the files while cleaning out his father's home and reported them to local authorities.

Philippine authorities have confirmed they are investigating the case. According to the Associated Press, The US Federal Bureau of Investigation has sought assistance from Philippine authorities, and local police are also working on the report. There is no indication yet that the investigation has been concluded or that charges have been filed.

Thomas Markle Sr. denies the allegations. In an interview with the Daily Mail, he described them as “sick lies“ and stated that he could not have done what he is accused of.

Meghan said that she learned about the allegations against her father in 2018 and that she was then assured that they would be investigated. She explained that it was her desire to protect her children that led her to break off relations with him.

The Associated Press reported that the Metropolitan Police received a letter in January 2019 with allegations of alleged violations outside the UK. Its contents were passed on to Harry and Meghan's office, but not to other law enforcement agencies. British police are now investigating how the document was processed.

Amid the family crisis, Meghan Markle also has a confirmed professional engagement in Australia. She will be a presenter or special participant in “Junior MasterChef Australia“ along with Poh Ling Yew. Filming will take place in Melbourne over a few weeks, with the show scheduled for 2027.