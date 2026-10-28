Anna Papadopoulou hides pain from a tragedy related to a crime (VIDEO)

Anna Papadopoulou said that she had experienced a personal tragedy related to a crime. The actress shared this during her guest appearance on the show “Na kafe“ on NOVA, but did not reveal what exactly happened and when it happened.

“I myself have experienced a similar tragedy. Sometimes a person wants to forget about the pain and such a legal process would bring him back to this situation for a very long time“, Papadopoulou said laconically.

She emphasized that the experience made her understand how severe the consequences can be for people affected by a crime. The actress also stated that when a crime is committed, those responsible must be held accountable.

In the television interview, Papadopoulou also touched on the topic of professional psychological help. She admitted that she herself had consulted a psychologist due to difficulties related to her children's puberty.

“You can't always work out problems in the family with your parent“, the actress explained. According to her, the outside perspective of a specialist can help with tension and misunderstanding between parents and children.

Anna Papadopoulou urged that a visit to a psychologist should not be perceived as a reason for shame or embarrassment. According to her, the lack of open dialogue and the inability to share pain with those closest to them often deepen family conflicts.

The actress did not provide further details about the tragedy she experienced. The only information that remains publicly known is that it links the case to a crime committed and to the prolonged pain that legal proceedings can sustain.