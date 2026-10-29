Barbara Barry, known for her role in "Barney Miller," dies at 95

American actress and author Barbara Barry has died at the age of 95. She died on October 28 at her Manhattan home after being diagnosed with terminal cancer, the “New York Times“ reported, citing her daughter Jane Harnick. The death was medically assisted.

“I can confirm that her death was medically assisted in accordance with the New York State law on medically assisted dying, of which she was a supporter and advocate“, family representative Gary Gersh told E! News.

A career spanning stage, film and television

Barbara Barry was born on May 23, 1931 in Chicago. Her career spanned more than six decades and spanned theatre, film and television.

In 1964, she won the Best Actress award at the Cannes Film Festival for the film “One Potato, Two Potato“. She later received an “Oscar“ nomination for her supporting role in the 1979 film “Breaking Away“. She was also nominated for an “Emmy“ for her performance in the television version of the production.

On Broadway, Barry was part of the original cast of the musical “Company“ by Stephen Sondheim and George Firth. The role earned her a Tony Award nomination. She also appeared in productions such as California Suite and Torch Song Trilogy.

Remembered by television viewers

The general public knows her best as the wife of police sergeant Barney Miller in the series of the same name, which aired from 1975 to 1982. She later played the grandmother of Brooke Shields' character in Suddenly Susan.

Her television appearances include series such as Law & Order, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Family Ties, Thirtysomething, Nurse Jackie, and “Pushing Daisies“.

Barry is also an author. She wrote the young adult novels “Lone Star“ and “Adam Zigzag“, as well as “Second Act“ and “Don’t Die of Embarrassment“, in which she recounted her experiences with cancer and a colostomy. She is survived by her daughter Jane, her son Aaron, and three granddaughters.

Sources: tvline.com, eonline.com, broadway.com