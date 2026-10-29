The Royal Family is not expected to intervene in the investigation into Thomas Markle Sr., Meghan Markle's father, who is under investigation in the Philippines on charges of possessing child sexual abuse material. This is what royal experts and journalists told Page Six.

“I don't expect the royal family to intervene in this situation“, said royal journalist Andrea Caamano. According to him,the relationship between Harry and Meghan and the rest of the family remains complicated, and the palace is unlikely to get involved in matters related to the father of the Duchess of Sussex.

Royal commentator Kinsey Schofield describedKing Charles III's situation as “difficult“. “As a father, he would want to offer emotional support to Prince Harry in such a difficult situation. "But as a monarch, he has to consider the potential consequences of any private conversation," she said.

According to Schofield, Charles's caution is also linked to the fact that Harry has discussed personal family matters publicly in the past. "The king would be reluctant to discuss such a sensitive subject without assurances that the conversation would remain confidential," she said.

Schofield added that she doesn't expect Prince William to get involved either. "This is not his fight," she said, noting that William has his own family, responsibilities to the crown and little interest in getting involved in another Sussex crisis. Thomas Markle Sr. is under investigation in the Philippines after his son Thomas Markle Jr. claimed to have found "hundreds, if not thousands," at his home in Cebu. images and videos of child sexual abuse. The father denies the allegations and describes them as “sick lies“. Samantha Markle, Thomas Sr.'s daughter, in turn accuses her brother of making the allegations out of a desire for revenge.

Meghan Markle said she had known about the “deeply disturbing“ allegations against her father for years. She explained that her distance from him and the decision for him to have no contact with her children were dictated by a desire to protect them.

“I do not expect public intervention from the royal family on this particular issue“, said Andrea Caamano.

According to him, Charles III and the Prince and Princess of Wales will continue to concentrate on their official duties. The king is set to take part in a nine-day tour of the Caribbean and the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting, while William is due to travel to Mumbai in November for the Earthshot Prize ceremony.