Chris Slade at 80: The Drummer Behind "Thunderstruck"

When AC/DC recorded "Thunderstruck", Chris Slade was behind the drums - the musician, who turns 80 on October 30, 2026. He was born in 1946 in Pontypridd, Wales, and his career began as a teenager in Tom Jones's band. Slade participated in the recordings of "It's Not Unusual" - the song that turned the Welsh singer into an international star.

His path passes through several different faces of popular music. Between 1971 and 1978 he was the drummer for Manfred Mann's Earth Band and played on songs such as "Blinded by the Light", "Davy's on the Road Again" and "Joybringer". He later worked with The Firm, Gary Moore, David Gilmour, Uriah Heep and Asia. The diversity of styles became one of the hallmarks of his career - from soul and pop to hard rock and progressive rock.

Five years with AC/DC and the album "The Razors Edge"

Slade joined AC/DC in 1989, after previously playing with Gary Moore. With the band he recorded the album “The Razors Edge“, released in 1990, in which he was “Thunderstruck“. He also participated in the concert video “Live at Donington“, filmed during AC/DC's big tour. His period in the band lasted until 1994, when Phil Rudd returned to the lineup.

The breakup did not end his relationship with AC/DC. In 2015, Slade again took the place behind the drums, after Rudd's legal problems removed him from the lineup. He participated in the “Rock or Bust“ tour in 2015 and 2016, including the concerts that followed the change of vocalist Brian Johnson.

„I'll rock until I drop“

Slade does not define his career solely through AC/DC. In an interview with Rolling Stone, he talks about his first steps, his work with Tom Jones and his years with some of the most famous rock bands. When asked if he is thinking about retirement, his answer is categorical:

„I'll rock until I drop.“

The musician specifies that he would stop if he could no longer perform music at the required level. This position also explains his activity after AC/DC. With The Chris Slade Timeline, he continues to present a concert program that features both original compositions and songs from different stages of his career. In 2024, the band released the double album “Timescape“, combining original material and live versions.

Chris Slade remains connected to several different generations of listeners: with the pop successes of Tom Jones, with the radio hits of Manfred Mann's Earth Band and with the powerful concert sound of AC/DC. At 80 years old, his name is still recognized mostly for the way his drums turn rock songs into events.

Sources: au.rollingstone.com, blabbermouth.net, allmusic.com