For a moment, Kylie Jenner thought she was looking at her own reflection. The reason was Lisa Rinna, who transformed into a 63-year-old version of the reality star for the Halloween edition of “Live with Kelly and Mark“.

Rina recreated Jenner's look from the premiere of “Marty Supreme“ in Los Angeles in December 2025. She appeared in an orange Chrome Hearts bodycon dress, cutout details, a massive silver cross necklace and a long black wig. The makeup was also consistent with Jenner's original look.

Rina was joined by the show's executive producer Michael Gelman, dressed as Timothée Chalamet. Thus, the two recreated not only individual looks, but the entire couple from Jenner and Chalamet's premiere appearance.

“I love to transform myself. I've gotten a lot younger this time“, Rina said on the show. She later posted photos and a video of her costume with the caption “King Lisa“.

The strongest reaction came from Jenner herself. In a comment under the post, she wrote: “I thought that was me“. Rina's daughters – Amelia Gray and Delilah Bell – also reacted to the transformation, which quickly attracted attention due to the resemblance between the two.

Източници: ew.com, eonline.com, usmagazine.com