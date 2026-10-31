Kate Middleton wants a personal apology from Prince Harry

Prince Harry will have to make a personal and clear apology to Prince William and Kate Middleton if he wants to start a reconciliation process with them. This is claimed by an unnamed source, quoted by Heatworld and Woman.bg. According to the publication, Kate would not accept a gesture directed solely at Queen Camilla.

The claim comes amid an alleged plan by Harry to seek forgiveness from his stepmother. The reason was his belief that it was Camilla who was limiting his contacts with King Charles III after the criticism directed at her in his memoirs “The Spare“, published in 2023.

An apology to Camilla was not enough

According to the unnamed source, Prince William does not believe that a possible apology to Camilla would be sincere. He could perceive it as an attempt by Harry and Meghan Markle to achieve their own goals, and not as a real step towards restoring relations.

The publication claims that Kate Middleton would also react sharply if Camilla received an apology before her and William. The accumulated tension between the two branches of the family remains high, and the future reconciliation, according to the source, cannot begin with a selective gesture.

“She does not see how the process can begin until she and William receive a proper apology. And contrary to what some claim, there has not been one so far“, the source claims.

King Charles III is keen to maintain the possibility of dialogue with his younger son. However, it is not clear whether specific talks about an apology or a meeting have been held between Harry, William and Kate.

The described condition has not been publicly confirmed by Buckingham Palace, Kensington Palace or representatives of Harry and Meghan. Additionally, an earlier People article cited a source close to the Sussex family who denied the claim of a planned apology to William and Kate, calling it "nonsense."

Sources: woman.bg, aol.com