Piper Perabo at 50: From 'Ugly as Death' to Hollywood

On October 31, 1976, Piper Lisa Perabo was born in Dallas - the actress who, decades later, would be recognized by millions of viewers as Violet Sanford in “Ugly as Death“. Today she turns 50, and the role that began her big break continues to define her place in popular culture.

Perabo grew up in Toms River, New Jersey, and graduated from Ohio University with a degree in theater in 1998. After graduating, she moved to New York City, where she worked as a waitress and acted on stage. Her first feature film appearance was in the comedy Whiteboyz in 1999.

The role that opened the doors to Hollywood

A year later, Perabo landed the role of Violet "Jersey" Sanford in the film “Ugly as Death“. The character is a young songwriter who leaves New Jersey and tries to make it in New York while working in a loud and provocative bar.

The film received mixed reviews from critics, but became a box office success, grossing over $113 million worldwide. Perabo won an MTV Award for Best Musical Moment for her performance of “One Way or Another“. In an interview with OK!, she described the film as a “big turning point“ because it helped her get auditions and roles that she previously couldn't have.

In 2026, as the film approaches its 25th anniversary, the actress looks back on it. “It was a big moment in my life“, Perabo tells NewBeauty, describing the opportunity to relive the era as fun.

From independent cinema to major productions

After “Ugly as Death“ Perabo didn't limit herself to romantic comedies. In “Lost and Foundling“ from 2001, she played a boarding school student involved in a complicated love affair. This was followed by appearances in “Cheaper by the Dozen“, “Cheaper by the Dozen 2“, “Imagine Me and You“, “The Prestige“, “First Snow“, “The Loper Advantage“ and “Angel of the Fall“.

One of her most important television roles was CIA agent Annie Walker in the series “Black Affairs“, broadcast between 2010 and 2014. For her performance, Perabo received a “Golden Globe“ nomination for Best Actress in a Drama Series. She later appeared in “Yellowstone“, “Billions“ and “Butterfly“, where she continues to choose roles outside of the image of the bar girl.

Is a return to “Ugly as Death“ possible?

In March 2026, Perabo stated that talks for a sequel to “Ugly as Death“ were continuing. She did not reveal details, but said that she could not share much because she was reprimanded the previous time after talking about the project.

No filming or premiere date for the sequel has been announced yet. However, Perabo continues to look forward to her next roles, emphasizing that she loves theater and remains focused on the acting profession. So at 50, she remains connected to her most popular film image, but her career has long since moved beyond a bar scene and a hit song.

Sources: newbeauty.com, okmagazine.com, theguardian.com