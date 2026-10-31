Bud Spencer: The Life Behind the Fists and the Big Smile

Before he was Bud Spencer, he was Carlo Pedersoli – the tall Neapolitan who first won over audiences by the pool and only then in movie theaters. Born on October 31, 1929 in Naples, Pedersoli was among the best Italian swimmers of his generation. In 1950, he became the first Italian to swim the 100-meter freestyle in under a minute.

He participated in two Olympic Games – in Helsinki in 1952 and in Melbourne in 1956. A year before his first Olympics, he won a silver medal at the Mediterranean Games, and in 1954 he became the Italian champion in water polo with “Lazio“. However, sports were not his only direction. Pedersoli studied chemistry, later graduated in law and spent part of his youth in Brazil, where he worked various jobs.

From Carlo Pedersoli to Bud Spencer

The cinema came gradually. His first appearance was in the historical film “Quo Vadis“ in 1951, but for years he received mainly secondary roles. His international career began when Italian producers decided that American-sounding names would help Westerns reach a wider audience.

Carlo Pedersoli chose the name Bud Spencer – a combination associated with his favorite beer “Budweiser“ and actor Spencer Tracy. In 1967, he filmed “God Forgives... I Don't!“ with Mario Girotti, who was already known as Terence Hill. The two became one of the most recognizable tandems in European cinema.

Spencer and Hill starred together in 18 films. Their greatest success was “They Call Me Trinity“ from 1970, which turned comic clashes, exaggerated fistfights and dry humor into a trademark. In total, Bud Spencer starred in more than 130 films, including the stand-alone series about the policeman Piedone and comedies such as “Banana Joe“.

Pilot, entrepreneur and musician

Spencer's screen image often hides the fact that he has an unusually diverse life outside the cinema. The actor received a license for airplanes and helicopters, and his passion for flying led him to create his own airline. Founded in 1981, “Mistral Air“ began flights in 1984 as a passenger and cargo carrier.

He also registered several patents, including the development of an electric-powered car. He wrote music, worked as a screenwriter and producer, and later published books. In 2005, he made an unsuccessful attempt to enter politics as a candidate for “Forza Italia“.

Bud Spencer died in Rome on June 27, 2016, at the age of 86. At his funeral, Terence Hill said: “Bud was a joy and I know that when we meet again, his first words will be: “You and I have never fought“.“ Behind the screen giant is not only a film tandem, but a whole life that is difficult to fit into one role – of an athlete, lawyer, pilot, entrepreneur, musician and actor.

Sources: ansa.it, amp.dw.com, corriere.it