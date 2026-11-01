Village of Darjava elects president with banitsa and buhti

In the village of Darjava, near Chirpan, the presidential runoff is taking place with little interest, but with banitsa and buhti for the voters. 54 people are eligible to vote in the settlement, and at the time of the BNT report, six have voted. The rainy weather is also among the possible reasons for the low turnout.

Young people leave the village

Darjava is a small but fertile village near Chirpan. However, its population is decreasing with each passing year. Young people are leaving, and more and more elderly residents are staying in the settlement.

Thus, election day once again shows the demographic change in the village. Despite having fertile soil and being described as a beautiful place, Darjava is gradually becoming less and less inhabited.

Banitsa and buhti for every voter

The section election commission has decided to welcome every voter with homemade banitsa and buhti. The commission members cannot predict how many people will exercise their right to vote by the end of election day.

The banitsa will not end.

This is the sure promise from the section in the village of Darjava, regardless of the voter turnout. There, the election of a head of state goes hand in hand with a small gesture towards the people who have remained to live in the village.

Sources: bntnews.bg