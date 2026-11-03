Hysterical fan attacked Anton Stefanov at Mimi Ivanova concert at NDK

A confrontation with a spectator marred Mimi Ivanova’s concert in Hall 1 of NDK, journalist Anton Stefanov recounted. According to him, the man shouted after almost every performance and disturbed the other spectators.

The journalist shared details of the incident on his social media profile. He claims that, by coincidence, he had also ended up sitting in front of the same man at two previous concerts, and that his behavior had been intolerable.

According to the journalist, at a previous Mimi Ivanova performance, he had been accompanied by Margi Hranova. When the singer politely asked the spectator to lower his voice, he replied: “Are you angry because you don’t have fans like that? You never will.”

Stefanov explained that despite the rude remark, Margi Hranova did not engage in an argument and kept her composure.

At the latest concert, the journalist decided to personally admonish the man. He claims that the reaction was aggressive, that he was sworn at and called an “idiot.” Subsequently, negative comments were also directed at him on social media.

Despite the unpleasant incident, Anton Stefanov said that it had not affected his admiration for Mimi Ivanova and her concert. In conclusion, the journalist called on spectators to show more respect for the performers and the other people in the hall.