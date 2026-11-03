Geri Doncheva bids an emotional “Goodbye” to the 7/8 TV team (PHOTOS)

Geri Doncheva sent an emotional message to the 7/8 TV team after it became clear that the television channel was ceasing broadcasts. The television presenter and model thanked the people with whom she had shared professional projects, friendships and important moments on screen.

The closure of 7/8 TV was announced by Slavi Trifonov on October 30, 2026. He cited the lack of access to the advertising market as the reason for the decision and stated that the television channel was ending its broadcasts.

In her address, Geri Doncheva emphasized that behind every media outlet are the people who create it. In her words, the 7/8 TV team is made up of professionals with discipline and talent who have left their mark both on screen and on viewers.

„A media outlet is above all the people who stand behind it.“

She emphasized that she personally knows a large part of the team. She has taken part in joint projects with some of its members, while close friendships connect her with others. This is precisely what makes the end of the television channel an especially emotional moment for her.

In her post, the presenter also highlighted the team members’ many years of working together. She described more than 25 years of joint work in the television environment as an example of loyalty, friendship and professionalism.

Despite the difficult farewell, Geri Doncheva expressed confidence that her colleagues’ talent and dedication would help them in their future endeavors, even outside television broadcasting. At the end of her message, she thanked them for their support, trust and shared emotions.

„Television channels may shut down, but genuine teams, friendships and human relationships remain.“, the presenter also wrote.

She concluded by wishing that the best moments for the people from the 7/8 TV team were still to come.