The Bachelor Stoyan Dimov falls for a beautiful blonde from "The Bachelor: Love in Paradise" (VIDEO)

Stoyan Dimov from „The Bachelor“ and Pamela Georgieva from „The Bachelor: Love in Paradise“ have grown particularly close since the end of the show. The former bachelor confirmed that they are close, but stressed that he still does not define their relationship as serious.

„Yes, we are seeing each other. You can also tell from the photos we post, but I still can’t say anything because it’s too early,“ Dimov told „Bulgaria Today.“

In recent days, the two have posted photos and videos together. In some of the shots they are at a hotel, while in others they appear at home and on a sports field. The posts prompted comments and speculation that their relationship had gone beyond friendship.

There was also speculation that their closeness might be solely for publicity, but the enigmatic Stoyan rejects this version and says that their meetings are real, although he is not rushing to put a label on the relationship.

Stoyan and Pamela first met at a nightclub where she works as a dancer. Dimov noticed her there and gave her a rose. Later, he confirmed that Pamela was the woman to whom he had made the romantic gesture.

Pamela was recently eliminated from the second season of „The Bachelor: Love in Paradise,“ where she failed to find the right man for herself. It seems, however, that luck was waiting for her after the end of the dating show—and once again in the arms of a Bachelor.