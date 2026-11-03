Vivienne Jolie officially drops Pitt surname from her name

Vivienne Marcheline Jolie-Pitt is officially now Vivienne Marcheline Jolie. A California judge approved the name change of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s 18-year-old daughter during a hearing on November 2.

“There are no objections, and the petition for a name change is granted. The order has been signed and filed,” the court document obtained by People states. Page Six was the first to report the decision, with details also confirmed by Us Weekly.

Vivienne filed her petition in July 2026, shortly after turning 18. The request was to change her name from Vivienne Marcheline Jolie-Pitt to Vivienne Marcheline Jolie. The publicly available documents do not provide a detailed reason for the decision.

She had already begun using the Jolie surname in a professional context. In 2024, the name “Vivienne Jolie” appeared in the program for the Broadway musical “The Outsiders”, on which she worked with her mother, Angelina Jolie.

Vivienne is the fourth of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s six children to officially drop their father’s surname. Shiloh received court approval for the change in 2024. In September 2026, Maddox and Zahara did the same, and now go by Maddox Chivan Jolie and Zahara Marley Jolie.

The former couple’s other two children are Pax and Knox. Knox is Vivienne’s twin. The two were born in July 2008 in France.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt split in 2016 after 12 years together and two years of marriage. Their divorce was finalized in December 2024.