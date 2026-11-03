A1 offers seven free digital literacy lessons with “Online Smarties”

On the occasion of National Revival Leaders’ Day, A1 launched the “Online Smarties in Class” campaign. It provides teachers with ready-made lesson materials on online safety, social media, recognizing fake content, digital footprints and the responsible use of artificial intelligence. The campaign is open to all schools in the country until December 13, 2026.

The seven lessons are available free of charge on the “Online Smarties” educational platform and are suitable for students from grades 2 to 7. Each one includes a lesson plan, presentation, worksheets and assignments. Teachers can use them during homeroom, information technology classes or another suitable lesson, while students can test what they have learned through online quizzes in class or at home.

How to participate

Teachers and students register on the platform and accept the campaign terms. After each lesson, the teacher fills in a brief feedback form. One lesson that has been held and reported makes participants eligible for the draw for small prizes, while two or more make them eligible for the grand prizes. Students enter the ranking after successfully completing their first in-class quiz. They then collect points through additional games, quizzes and assignments. At the end of the campaign, prizes will be awarded to the participants with the most points.

The teachers’ prizes include a flight trip for two to Cappadocia, a planetarium visit for an entire class, a laptop, wireless headphones and educational subscriptions. Students can win ten experience-based prizes, including cinema tickets for two and an opportunity to discover the history of Sofia.

“Children need to learn how to assess information online and protect their personal data. With “Online Smarties”, we give teachers ready-made materials to discuss these topics in class, and students assignments through which they can apply what they have learned,” commented Iliyana Zakharieva, Director of Corporate Communications at A1.

Resources for parents, too

“Online Smarties” offers free games and quizzes for students, educational materials for teachers and practical advice for parents. The content has been verified by the Bulgarian Safer Internet Centre and is displayed according to the selected profile — student, teacher or parent.

Outside the campaign, the platform also offers regular activities through which registered users can accumulate points and compete for more than 700 prizes.

The full participation terms, prizes and educational resources are available at online-umnitsi.bg.