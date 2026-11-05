Tilda Swinton at 66: Hollywood’s Chameleon

Tilda Swinton turns 66 on November 5. Born in London in 1960, the actress has long been among the few performers able to move equally convincingly from experimental cinema to major Hollywood productions.

Her full name is Katherine Matilda Swinton. She graduated in social and political sciences from Cambridge in 1983, and her first professional steps were on the theater stage with the Royal Shakespeare Company. Soon afterward, she began one of the most important partnerships of her career – with director Derek Jarman.

From Derek Jarman to „Orlando“

Swinton made her film debut in „Caravaggio“ in 1986. She appeared in eight of Jarman’s films, including „The Last of England“, „The Garden“ and „Edward II“. It was precisely her role as Isabella of France in „Edward II“ that earned her the Best Actress award at the Venice Film Festival in 1991.

A year later, she played the lead role in Sally Potter’s „Orlando“ – a character who passes through centuries and changes gender without losing their identity. The film established Swinton as an actress capable of turning unusual characters into fully human protagonists.

The Academy Award and the major roles

Mainstream audiences also know her as the White Witch from „The Chronicles of Narnia“, as well as the Ancient One in „Doctor Strange“ and „Avengers: Endgame“. Alongside these productions, she has continued to work with directors associated with auteur cinema – Jim Jarmusch, Wes Anderson, Luca Guadagnino, Pedro Almodóvar and Bong Joon-ho.

The greatest recognition of her career came for Tony Gilroy’s „Michael Clayton“. For her role as corporate lawyer Karen Crowder, Swinton received the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress in 2008.

This was followed by appearances in „Burn After Reading“, „The Grand Budapest Hotel“, „Only Lovers Left Alive“, „Suspiria“, „The French Dispatch of the Liberty, Kansas Evening Sun“ and „The Room Next Door“. In these films, she consistently chooses characters who can hardly be reduced to a single type.

A return to the stage

In 2026, Swinton returns to the theater with a revamped version of „Man to Man“ – a production she first performed in 1987. The play reunites part of the original creative team, and appearances in Berlin and New York are planned for 2027 following the British dates.

In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, the actress spoke about the connections behind her work: „The group, the people, the spirit continue.“ This idea is also present in the exhibition „Tilda Swinton – Continuation“, dedicated to her creative partnerships with directors and artists.

Sources: apnews.com, biography.com, harpersbazaar.in