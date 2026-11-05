Christa Pike is battling rare cancer after botched execution

Christa Pike, who survived an attempt to execute her by lethal injection in Tennessee, is suffering from a rare form of blood cancer. This is revealed by newly published court documents submitted by her defense attorneys, who are urging that she not be held in complete isolation after returning to prison.

Medical records describe a myeloproliferative disorder associated with thrombocytosis—a condition involving abnormally high platelet levels and damage to the veins. According to Pike’s attorneys, this diagnosis created a serious risk during attempts to establish intravenous access and administer the lethal injection itself.

The defense warned the authorities of the danger as early as nine months before the scheduled execution. The lawsuit states that a possible complication such as pulmonary edema could cause a sensation of suffocation and drowning. The attorneys compare it to the effects of waterboarding—a form of torture in which drowning is simulated.

Two doses of pentobarbital did not end her life

On September 30, Pike received two doses of pentobarbital. According to the defense, at least 10 attempts were made to insert the needles. After the procedure, she fell into a coma and spent days in critical condition, including on life support.

On October 5, doctors and her attorneys discussed turning off the machines because of suspicions of brain death. Pike, however, unexpectedly regained consciousness and began speaking in complete sentences. She was later discharged from the hospital and returned to the prison infirmary, where she continues to receive medical care.

In her first public statement after the botched execution, Pike said she was experiencing constant pain. “This new isolation, coming immediately after the execution attempt and following 28 years on death row, is causing me severe psychological trauma,” she wrote in her statement to the court. According to her, her current condition prevents her from defending herself or escaping in the event of an attack.

Request to end isolation

Pike’s attorneys have asked a federal judge to restore her rights to work, eat and socialize with other inmates. They are insisting that this be done without returning her to her previous high-security unit.

According to the defense, complete isolation violates a 2024 agreement with the Tennessee Department of Correction. A decision on the request is pending.

Pike was sentenced to death for a murder committed in 1995, when she was 18 years old. In August 2001, an additional 25 years in prison were added to her sentence for attempting to attack another inmate. After she survived, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee ordered an independent investigation, and the remaining execution scheduled in the state for 2026 was postponed.

Sources: woman.bg, apnews.com, axios.com