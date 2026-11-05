Bryan Adams turns 67 with a new album

On November 5, Bryan Adams turns 67. The Canadian singer, songwriter, guitarist, producer and photographer celebrates his birthday during an active period – with a new studio album coming out just one day later and his ongoing European tour.

Adams was born on November 5, 1959, in Kingston, Ontario. His first album was released in 1980, while his international breakthrough came with “Reckless” in 1984. It featured songs such as “Summer of ’69,” “Heaven” and “Run to You” – titles that remain among the most recognizable in 1980s rock music.

The “Robin Hood” song earns him a “Grammy”

One of the biggest songs of his career is “Everything I Do (I Do It for You),” written for the film “Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves.” In 1992, the composition earned Adams a “Grammy” for Best Song Written Specifically for a Motion Picture or Television. He also received nominations in the categories of Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Best Male Pop Vocal Performance.

His music has sold more than 70 million copies worldwide. In 1998, Adams was inducted into Canada’s Walk of Fame – recognition for a career that began in the early 1980s and continued with dozens of hits, film songs and concerts on several continents.

The new album is released the day after his birthday

The release of “How’s It Goin’” is scheduled for November 6 – the musician’s 17th studio album. The project is conceived as a musical letter to Canada and includes songs connected to the country’s history, people and landscapes.

“The idea was simply to make an album about Canada. After researching so much, I was inspired to write more songs about the country,” Adams says.

The album contains 12 songs, while the digital edition also includes a bonus track. It follows “Roll With the Punches,” released in 2025 as the Canadian performer’s 16th studio album.

The tour continues in Europe

Adams will not celebrate his birthday with a break from the stage. On November 6, the day after his birthday, he will perform in Murcia, Spain. Shows in Zaragoza and Valencia will follow, while further concerts are scheduled in November in Madrid, Bilbao, Barcelona, Porto, Lisbon, Geneva, Zurich, Milan, Lyon, Paris and other European cities.

Thus, Bryan Adams’s 67th birthday coincides with yet another new chapter in his career – an album dedicated to his homeland and a schedule that continues to bring him back to the stage.

Sources: apnews.com, loudersound.com, grammy.com