Kaia Gerber Returns to Fashion Following Her Brother’s Death (PHOTOS)

Kaia Gerber has returned to her fashion commitments with her first major campaign since the death of her brother, Presley Gerber. The 25-year-old model is the face of the new joint collection by JW Anderson and UGG, presented through a photoshoot in an intimate home setting.

The images were taken by photographers Tanya and Zhenya Posternak. The campaign focuses on everyday comfort, combining UGG’s signature sheepskin and familiar silhouettes with elements of Jonathan Anderson’s design. The collection is available in three colors – chestnut, khaki and orange – and is already available in stores and online.

Kaia Gerber’s return to her professional commitments comes nearly six weeks after Presley’s death. He died on September 20 in Santa Monica at the age of 27. Presley was a model and the only son of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber.

Santa Monica police are investigating the death as a suspected overdose. The medical examination has been completed, but the cause and manner of death have been deferred pending further testing.

Presley was found unconscious at a rehabilitation center in Santa Monica. Police said there were no signs of foul play, but the investigation is ongoing. No final cause of death has yet been publicly confirmed.

“I Was Born to Love You”

Kaia Gerber published her first public message to her brother several weeks after his death. She shared home videos from their childhood and a four-page handwritten letter in which she described the depth of her grief.

“I loved being your sister. It has always been and will forever be my favorite thing about myself,” Kaia Gerber wrote.

In the letter, she said that Presley had always been the person who took the first step whenever she was afraid. She recalled how he was the first to get his ears pierced to give her courage, and described him as her “best friend” and “strongest protector.”

“I was born to love you. I will die loving you. There has never been anything else,” she also wrote.

After Presley’s death, Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber said they were “devastated” by the loss of their only son. They described him as a kind and beautiful person who had shown the world kindness and vulnerability.

“We are blessed to have had Presley in our lives for 27 years,” the couple said, thanking people for their support of the family. Kaia Gerber’s return to the fashion scene comes against the backdrop of this publicly shared grief, but the new campaign contains no references to the personal tragedy.