TITA stirs controversy with PHOTOS in front of the Kremlin

TITA sparked a veritable online storm with footage from Moscow, filmed in the center of the Russian capital, near the Kremlin. The performer posted photos and a video in which she is seen smiling during her walk. The photos prompted negative reactions on social media because of her visit to Russia amid the war in Ukraine.

For her walk, TITA chose a bright red retro-style pilotka cap, which became the main accent of her look. According to some online users, however, it further reinforces her support for Russia, although she herself has not displayed any political leanings.

In the comments under the posts, users questioned the reason for the visit and how it was financed. “Everyone is wondering who the sponsor is, and it is clear that you have not the slightest sense of the political repercussions,” one of the comments reads. Another user wrote: “The Evil Empire.”

TITA has not publicly explained her trip, but her Russian adventure rather suggests that her new mysterious partner is Russian and that she is visiting his homeland.

Other well-known personalities, including Ustata, Elen Koleva and Vanya Chervenkova, have also shared footage from the Russian capital. Model Tedi Velinova has likewise posted a video from Moscow, announcing plans to open her own store in the city center.