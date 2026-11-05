Gamzata Speaks of an Ending and a New Beginning with a PHOTO from the Start of His Career

Yordan Yonchev-Gamzata shared an archival photo from the beginning of his music career. In the shot, Slavi Trifonov’s trumpeter is visibly younger, with thick hair, dressed in a white shirt and dark vest, playing the trumpet in front of a television camera.

However, the message accompanying the photograph attracted greater attention. “This was the beginning! But every beginning also has its end! Which in turn leads to new horizons! The important thing is that I never stop dreaming!” Gamzata wrote, genuinely sparking the curiosity of his fans, especially after it became clear nearly a week ago that Slavi Trifonov was putting an end to 7/8 TV, where “Ku-Ku Band” regularly performed.

The musician also posed a question to his followers: “Can you guess how many years ago this shot was taken?!”, without revealing the exact year in which the photo was taken.

Many guessed various years from the 1990s, wishing Gamzata that his new beginning would bring him even greater success, while others stressed how much they would miss The Tall One’s television channel.