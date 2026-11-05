Maria Bakalova to Co-Star with Nicolas Cage in Crime Mystery

Nicolas Cage, Alexander Ludwig, Gabriel Basso and Maria Bakalova are joining the cast of the crime film „The Brand“. The project is inspired by an investigative article by journalist and writer David Grann in „The New Yorker“, devoted to the rise of the „Aryan Brotherhood“ in the American prison system.

The film will be directed by Vincent Grashaw, known for his work on crime and prison stories. The screenplay was written by Alessandro Camon, whose film „The Messenger“ was nominated for an „Oscar“.

Nicolas Cage will play Carter Briggs, the fearsome leader of the most influential white prison gang in „San Quentin“. Under his protection comes Taylor Hartman, a young prisoner serving a life sentence, who will be played by Alexander Ludwig.

When the authorities try to dismantle the organization by transferring its members to prisons in different parts of the country, the measure backfires. The criminal network begins to expand beyond the prison walls, while Taylor gradually rises through its ranks.

At the same time, he tries to build a future with Lily, played by Maria Bakalova. The character finds himself torn between loyalty to Carter and the desire to break away from the empire he helped build. Gabriel Basso's role has not yet been announced.

„The Brand“ has been in development for more than a decade, with the project being considered over the years both as a film and as a television series. With the new cast, the production is being prepared for presentation to international buyers at the American Film Market. The event will take place from November 10 to 15 in Los Angeles.

The film is produced by Identity Media in partnership with Gramercy Park Media. The producers include Anthony Mastromauro, Nathan Klingher, Ford Corbett, Nicolas Cage and Alessandro Camon.

„The Brand“ is an epic gangster story about the rise of prison gangs in the era of mass incarceration and one man's personal journey to hell and back, producer Anthony Mastromauro said.

David Grann's stories have already served as the basis for films such as „Killers of the Flower Moon“, „The Lost City of Z“ and „The Old Man & the Gun“.