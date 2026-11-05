Scarlett Johansson’s Mysterious Role in “The Batman Part II” Drove Her into an Existential Crisis

Scarlett Johansson described her role in „The Batman Part II“ as one of the most difficult to develop in her career. The actress still has not revealed whom she will play in the sequel to the 2022 film, but admitted that the character triggered intense existential anxiety in her.

Johansson was asked which of her recent roles had pushed her furthest out of her comfort zone – her part in „The Batman Part II“ or her appearance in „The Exorcist: Martyrs“. She pointed to Matt Reeves’s project.

„Probably the role in „The Batman“, because for some reason it brought me a lot of existential anxiety,“ Scarlett Johansson said.

She added that the character had been „very difficult to understand“, leaving open the question of whether the reason was the role itself, the stage of her life, or a combination of circumstances.

„I don’t know why – whether it was because of the role, or because of the stage of my life and everything that was happening, but it was difficult to figure her out,“ the actress explained, without offering any further clues about her character’s identity.

Details about Scarlett Johansson’s role in „The Batman Part II“ are being kept secret. There has been no official confirmation as to whether she will portray a familiar comic-book character or play a new one created specifically for the film series.

The sequel is once again written and directed by Matt Reeves, while Robert Pattinson will return as Bruce Wayne and Batman. The film continues the story from 2022’s „The Batman“, in which the hero investigates murders and clashes between criminal gangs in Gotham.

Scarlett Johansson already has extensive experience in major comic-book productions through her role as Natasha Romanoff, known as Black Widow, in Marvel films. Her new appearance, however, places her in the DC universe, although it remains unclear what role her character will play in the plot.

„The Batman Part II“ is scheduled to premiere on February 18, 2028. Until the film’s official release, the identity of Johansson’s character remains one of the biggest mysteries surrounding the production.