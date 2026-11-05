How to Store Sauerkraut So It Stays Crisp

Sauerkraut can remain crisp throughout the winter if it is stored in a cool, dark place with a constant temperature. A basement, cellar or enclosed balcony are suitable options. Excessive heat accelerates fermentation and can cause the cabbage to soften.

The brine is one of the most important factors in storage. The publication cited by UNIAN states that a common ratio is one tablespoon of coarse non-iodized salt per litre of water. If the liquid is too weak, the cabbage may soften quickly and develop an unpleasant smell.

“The brine must constantly cover the cabbage.”

This condition should not be neglected, as the pieces left above the liquid are more vulnerable to spoilage and the formation of a white coating, known in everyday use as “bloom”.

Horseradish Helps Prevent the White Coating

Horseradish cut into strips is among the recommended natural ingredients. According to the advice cited by UNIAN, it helps the cabbage remain firm and limits the spoilage of the brine.

Dried dill stalks, thyme, bay leaves and black peppercorns can also be used. They add flavour, and the publication also lists them as having preserving properties.

Recirculating the Brine and Using Clean Utensils

During the first few weeks after the crock is filled, the brine should be periodically recirculated or aerated. This helps distribute the salt evenly, dissolve it completely and release unwanted gases.

Hygiene is also important whenever cabbage is removed. It is recommended to use clean utensils and not to immerse an unprotected hand in the brine.

The cabbage should be pressed down with a clean weight so that all the pieces remain below the liquid. The publication gives the example of a thoroughly washed river stone used as a weight. Complete submersion, the correct salt concentration and low temperature are identified as the main conditions for preserving the firm texture.

Sources: unian.net, evz.ro