Scientists Discover Unusual Ice Accumulation in Tibet

Chinese scientists have identified an unusual natural phenomenon in Tibet – underground ice layers are growing in some areas, even though temperatures are rising twice as fast as the global average. The discovery raises new questions about the impact of climate change on permafrost and the resilience of mountain ecosystems, VietnamPlus reports, citing the South China Morning Post.

The study was conducted by a team from Peking University in collaboration with the Alfred Wegener Institute in Germany, Nanjing Normal University and other research institutions. The findings were published in the scientific journal Science Advances.

The scientists analyzed satellite data, field observations and information from 369 boreholes to track changes in underground ice between 1979 and 2018. The analysis shows that after 2000, the amount of ice in shallow soil layers increased in areas covering approximately 35% of the permafrost zone of the Tibetan Plateau.

According to the researchers, the main reason is a significant increase in precipitation. In some inland areas affected by westerly winds, annual rainfall and snowfall have increased by around 60% since 2000.

During the warmer months, water from precipitation and melting snow penetrates the surface soil layer. When it reaches the deeper permanently frozen layers, it freezes again and gradually increases the amount of underground ice.

The discovery is surprising because the Tibetan Plateau is home to the world’s largest area of high-altitude permafrost and is among the regions warming the fastest.

However, the scientists warn that localized ice accumulation does not mean that global warming has stopped or reversed. Rising temperatures continue to threaten the stability of frozen soils, while the long-term consequences of the newly identified process have not yet been fully clarified.

The changes could affect ground stability, the construction of roads, bridges and buildings, as well as water resources. Rivers originating on the Tibetan Plateau provide water for vast areas of Asia and a population estimated at around two billion people.

The researchers emphasize that future climate models must take into account not only rising temperatures, but also changes in the amount and distribution of precipitation. This would allow more accurate forecasts of permafrost conditions and better infrastructure planning in mountainous areas.

The discovery shows that the consequences of climate change may be significantly more complex than expected, with increased precipitation temporarily offsetting some of the effects of warming on underground ice in certain areas.