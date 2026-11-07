Kim Kardashian Makes an Awkward Confession About Sarah Paulson

Kim Kardashian made a funny confession about her colleague and friend Sarah Paulson, with whom she co-stars in the series “All’s Fair“. It turns out that the reality star believed for more than a year that the unusually deep voice Paulson uses in the production was her natural voice, Page Six reports.

During her appearance on “Good Morning America“ on November 4, Kardashian revealed that she had only recently learned the truth. Paulson uses a specially altered, deep voice for her role as Carrington Lane, but her co-star was convinced that this was how the actress actually sounded in real life.

The misunderstanding was cleared up during a promotional trip to Rome a few weeks ago. Kardashian was surprised to learn that the voice was part of Paulson’s performance, while Paulson could not believe that her friend had failed to notice the difference for so long.

The two actresses also talked about the funny moments during filming. According to their co-star Niecy Nash-Betts, Kardashian and Paulson often burst out laughing and struggled to keep serious expressions in front of the cameras. On one occasion, the crew even asked them to step outside and walk around the building so they could calm down and filming could continue.

Kardashian also admitted to another weakness on set – she loves snacking on the food prepared for the scenes. Nash-Betts jokingly noted that the star’s slender figure should not fool anyone, because she tries almost everything.

The curious revelations came ahead of the premiere of the second season of „All’s Fair“ on November 4. In the legal drama created by Ryan Murphy, Kardashian plays divorce attorney Allura Grant, while the other stars include Glenn Close, Naomi Watts, Sarah Paulson and Niecy Nash-Betts.

The first season, released in November 2025, received harsh criticism but attracted significant viewer interest. Kardashian admitted that the negative reviews initially made her doubt her future as an actress. Sarah Paulson, however, was among those who supported her and encouraged her to continue.

Despite the criticism directed at the production, the friendship between the two has evidently become one of the most pleasant surprises on set, while the amusing story about Paulson’s voice shows that even close colleagues can still surprise one another.