Brown Sneakers Are Autumn’s Fashion Hit

Classic white sneakers are gradually making way for a new favorite in autumn fashion – chocolate-brown sports shoes. After attracting attention last year, styles in rich earthy tones are once again among the latest offerings from leading brands. Particularly popular are the minimalist silhouettes inspired by the sports aesthetic of the 1970s and 1980s, E! News reports.

Among the brands embracing the trend are Adidas, PUMA, Gola, Steve Madden and Aldo. What their offerings have in common is a combination of clean design, retro details and warm brown hues that pair easily with an autumn wardrobe.

One of the most noticeable trends this season is the so-called skinny sneakers – sneakers with an elongated silhouette, a low profile and a relatively thin sole. Unlike the chunky sports shoes that dominated fashion in recent years, the new styles stand out with a more delicate shape and less volume.

Suede is a particularly popular material, lending sports shoes a softer and more elegant look. The combination of chocolate brown, creamy white and caramel accents further emphasizes the retro styling.

Among the standout styles are the Gola Apollo, inspired by 1980s design, the PUMA Replicatch SD with contrasting light details, and the Adidas Breaknet Sleek in a rich espresso shade. Similar options also feature in the collections of Dolce Vita, Tretorn and Steve Madden.

The popularity of brown sneakers can also be explained by their versatility. Unlike brightly colored sports shoes, they can be paired with jeans and oversized knitted sweaters, as well as elegant trousers, skirts and long coats. Pairing them with wide-leg or low-rise jeans is particularly on trend, reinforcing the sense of effortless style.

The trend also coincides with growing interest in quiet luxury and natural colors, where the emphasis is on quality fabrics, clean lines and the easy coordination of individual clothing items.

According to E! News, a number of styles are already available at discounted prices ahead of the traditional Black Friday sales. In US online stores, prices for some options start at around $25, with discounts varying depending on the brand and retailer.

The return of chocolate-brown sneakers shows that retro aesthetics continue to shape the direction of everyday fashion. The combination of comfort, understated design and warm colors makes them one of the easiest-to-wear trends of autumn 2026.