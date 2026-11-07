Elizabeth Taylor’s Jewelry Comes to Life in a New Collection

One of the most famous jewelry collections in Hollywood history is being given a new lease on life. Luxury brand Brilliant Earth and House of Taylor, which manages Elizabeth Taylor’s legacy, have unveiled a collaborative collection inspired by the actress’s extraordinary passion for gemstones. The new line includes 17 pieces that combine the glamour of Old Hollywood with contemporary design, People magazine reports.

Presented on September 24, 2026, the collection includes rings, earrings, bracelets and necklaces featuring lab-grown diamonds and colored gemstones. Prices range from USD 995 to USD 15,000, with most designs costing less than USD 3,000.

The designers emphasize that their aim was not to create exact copies of Taylor’s famous jewels, but to recreate her unique style and her view of jewelry as a symbol of love, memories and important moments in life.

Three Different Faces of a Hollywood Legend

The new collection is divided into three thematic lines – Golden Era, Gardenia and Classic Nouveau. Each reflects a different side of the personality and style of the two-time “Oscar” winner.

Among the most striking pieces are cocktail rings with large gemstones, diamond necklaces, ruby earrings and sapphire jewelry in various shades of blue. The designers drew inspiration from archival photographs and personal belongings of the actress, who was known for her bold fashion choices.

Rubies hold a particularly prominent place, evoking Taylor’s love of bright red lipstick and the famous jewelry given to her by her husbands. Among the best known are the Cartier ruby-and-diamond suite from Mike Todd and the emerald jewels by Bulgari associated with Richard Burton.

A Collection Worth More Than $137 Million

During her lifetime, Elizabeth Taylor owned one of the most remarkable private jewelry collections. Following her death in 2011, her jewels were sold at auction by Christie's for more than USD 137 million.

Among her most famous possessions were the 33.19-carat diamond now known as the “Elizabeth Taylor Diamond,” the historic La Peregrina pearl and numerous unique pieces given to her over the years.

But according to those close to her, the actress never viewed jewelry solely as a display of wealth. Her longtime assistant and friend Tim Mendelson told People that every piece had a special story and was connected to a particular person or an important moment in her life.

Taylor loved both exceptionally expensive diamonds and relatively simple gold bracelets, layered necklaces and pendants featuring religious symbols. For her, the true value of a piece of jewelry was determined not only by its price, but also by the emotions it carried.

Glamour with a Charitable Cause

To mark the collection’s launch in Beverly Hills, an exhibition was organized featuring more than 35 items from the actress’s personal archive, revealing different moments from her life and career.

The initiative also has a charitable purpose. A portion of the proceeds from official House of Taylor products, including the new collection, will be donated to the Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation, which continues the actress’s work supporting people affected by HIV and AIDS.

Elizabeth Taylor was among the first internationally renowned figures to openly commit to fighting the disease at a time when the subject was still shrouded in social stigma.

The new collection shows that 15 years after her death, the influence of the Hollywood legend continues to extend beyond cinema. Her style remains an inspiration to the fashion and jewelry industries, while her personal story gives gemstones a meaning that cannot be measured solely in carats and money.