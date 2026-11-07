“Undercover 6”: A Church Service, a Fateful Meeting and New Twists in the Fifth Episode

A church service, a journey and a fateful meeting are at the center of the fifth episode of the sixth season of “Undercover”. Ivo Andonov, played by Zahary Baharov, is looking for a way out of a complicated situation, while his mission may take an unexpected turn.

The new episode will be broadcast on November 7 at 10:00 p.m. on BNT 1. The Bulgarian National Television presents the latest episode as the development of several intertwining storylines, in which secrets still remain undiscovered.

New Tensions Between the Characters

“Don’t miss the crime series this Saturday, November 7, at 10:00 p.m. on BNT 1,” BNT urges.

A change is coming in the relationship between Magi, played by Klimentina Fartsova, and Yavor Krastev, played by Pavel Ivanov. Meanwhile, the growing closeness between Viktoria and Nia reveals new secrets.

Viktoria, played by Radina Kardzhilova, also finds herself caught up in a new wave of emotions with Amigo, played by Julian Vergov. The development of this storyline adds further tension to the relationships between the main characters.

Kukata’s Choice

Kukata, played by Marian Valev, once again has to make a crucial decision. In the fifth episode, his relationship with Ivo Andonov and Amigo remains caught between friendship and enmity, with it still unclear which of the two paths will prevail.

“Undercover 6” is being produced as a co-production between the Bulgarian National Television and Falconwing Studio. The series is part of BNT’s film production and continues the story of the crime drama with new conflicts and encounters between the familiar characters.