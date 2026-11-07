“Attention, We Are On Air!”: BNT Marks 67 Years Since Its First Broadcast

At 9:45 a.m. on November 7, 1959, the words “Attention, we are on air!” rang out and Bulgaria’s first professional television broadcast began. This date is associated with the birthday of the Bulgarian National Television, which is celebrating its 67th anniversary today.

The first live broadcast showed a parade from Sofia’s “September 9” Square, today known as “Alexander Battenberg” Square. The event was filmed with three cameras, and the broadcast was directed by Angel Valchanov and Lidia Ishimbaeva. The official opening of Bulgarian Television took place on December 26, 1959.

From the First Broadcast to Four Television Channels

Over the decades, BNT’s cameras have recorded historic events, political changes, sporting achievements, cultural events and personal stories. Part of this collective memory is preserved in the “Golden Fund” – an archive containing more than 200,000 titles and thousands of hours of audio-visual content.

Today, the public broadcaster operates four channels – BNT 1, BNT 2, BNT 3 and BNT 4. BNT 1 is the general-interest program for a broad audience, BNT 2 focuses on culture and education, BNT 3 has a sports profile, and BNT 4 is primarily intended for Bulgarians living abroad. Its content is also distributed through digital platforms and social media.

The Anniversary Coincides with Preparations to Host “Eurovision 2027”

“These 67 years are a celebration not simply of television, but of the people who have turned it into an institution over the years,” said BNT Director General Milena Milotinova.

In her words, the broadcaster must both preserve the trust of generations of viewers and seek new ways to reach its audience. Milotinova identifies preparations to host “Eurovision 2027” as a particular focus this year.

Bulgaria won the right to organize the contest after Dara’s victory in Vienna in May 2026. The event will take place in Burgas in May 2027, with BNT serving as the main television partner and organizer on the Bulgarian side.

Thus, 67 years after the first “Attention, we are on air!”, the public broadcaster continues to combine its role as a chronicler of its time with a presence on new media platforms.

Sources: bntnews.bg, bnt.bg, cross.bg