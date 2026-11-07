Dozens of Bags of Paprika Wash Ashore in Sinemorets

Dozens of bags of paprika washed ashore on the beach in Sinemorets. The unusual find was spotted around two hours before NOVA's report was published, and the entire beach was covered with bags full of the spice.

The sight surprised visitors to the shore. Photos and posts about the bags quickly spread on social media, drawing additional attention to the beach.

According to NOVA, many people headed to the site to get some paprika. So far, the origin of the bags, the reason they ended up in the water, and the owner of the cargo have not been identified.

Source: nova.bg