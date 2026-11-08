Victoria Beckham Brings a 1970s Jewellery Trend Back into Fashion

Victoria Beckham has once again attracted the attention of fashion experts, this time not with a new designer collection but with a piece of jewellery whose story began nearly half a century ago. The former Spice Girls singer and successful fashion designer opted for a classic yellow diamond tennis bracelet, turning the iconic accessory from the 1970s into a fashionable choice for the autumn wardrobe, German edition Vogue reports.

Beckham was spotted wearing a sleek monochrome khaki outfit made up of elegant knitted garments. Despite the minimalist look, it was the bracelet that drew attention, with its yellow diamonds adding a warm glow to the understated ensemble. The designer completed the combination with an emerald ring, demonstrating her preference for colourful gemstones.

The fascinating history of the tennis bracelet

Although today it is a symbol of timeless elegance, the tennis bracelet owes its popular name to an unusual incident during a sporting event.

In 1978, American tennis star Chris Evert was competing at the US Open when her diamond bracelet came undone and fell onto the court. The match was interrupted so that the athlete could find the lost piece of jewellery.

The incident attracted widespread attention, and the bracelet, previously known as the Eternity Bracelet, gradually became known as the tennis bracelet.

Its distinctive design features an unbroken row of precious stones, usually diamonds, set in a fine metal base. It is precisely this simple construction that allows the piece to be paired with both formal outfits and everyday clothing.

Colourful diamonds are the new accent

Instead of traditional colourless diamonds, Victoria Beckham has chosen a version with yellow stones, giving the classic design a more contemporary feel.

The natural yellow colour of diamonds is usually due to the presence of nitrogen atoms in their crystal structure, which alter the way the stone absorbs light.

According to Vogue, colourful gemstones are establishing themselves as one of the notable accents in jewellery fashion. They allow even the most traditional ornaments to take on a more individual character without losing their elegance.

Beckham’s choice also highlights another trend – the return of classic jewellery to contemporary everyday style. Rather than being reserved solely for special occasions, diamond bracelets are increasingly being paired with knitwear, suits and minimalist outfits.

Thus, an accessory that became famous thanks to a tennis match nearly 50 years ago is once again finding a place among fashion trends, this time with the help of Victoria Beckham.