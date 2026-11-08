Eurovision Takes Asia by Storm: 11 Countries Vie for Victory

The Eurovision Song Contest is expanding its boundaries and heading to Asia. On 14 November, the Thai capital Bangkok will host the first edition of the Eurovision Song Contest Asia, in which representatives of 11 countries will compete for victory. The organisers hope the new format will replicate the success of the European contest and attract a multimillion-strong international audience, the British newspaper The Times reports.

The event will take place at One Bangkok Forum, with South Korea, Thailand, the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, Cambodia, Laos, Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan and Mongolia among the participants. The competition will combine diverse musical traditions – from K-pop and contemporary Asian dance music to performances inspired by local folklore.

Among the performers attracting attention are South Korean singer Junhee with the song “Deep Dive”, Filipino representative Carmel and artist Niendra from Bhutan. The hosts will be represented by the duo MANG x DAOU with the song “Aroma”.

Bulgaria will also be represented in the programme. Singer Dara, winner of the European edition of the Eurovision Song Contest in 2026, will appear as a special guest during the interval act with the song “Bangaranga”.

The organisers have opted for the familiar European model, in which each country presents an original song lasting up to three minutes. The winner will be determined through a combination of votes from national juries and viewers. International audiences will also have the opportunity to take part in the voting.

The grand final will be broadcast live on YouTube, allowing viewers from around the world to follow the musical event. It is scheduled to begin at 15:30 Bulgarian time.

Despite the organisers’ ambitions, the success of the Asian Eurovision is not yet guaranteed. According to reports in the British media, interest in tickets has so far been moderate, while music experts have recalled the unsuccessful attempt to create an American version of the competition in 2022.

The first Asian edition comes in the year in which Eurovision celebrates its 70th anniversary. If the format becomes established, it could turn into a new international platform for promoting Asian performers and music industries.