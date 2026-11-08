Willie Nelson Saved More Than 70 Horses from the Slaughterhouse

American singer and songwriter Willie Nelson has turned the set of his 1986 film „Red Headed Stranger“ into a sanctuary for more than 70 horses rescued from being sent to the slaughterhouse. Today, the 93-year-old country music legend lives among the animals on an approximately 283-hectare ranch near Austin, Texas, Whiskey Riff reports.

The property, known as Luck Ranch, was originally used for the filming of the western „Red Headed Stranger“, based on Nelson’s 1975 album of the same name. The sets were built in 1985 and recreated a typical Wild West town with a saloon, jail, chapel and commercial buildings. Instead of being demolished after filming ended, they were preserved and gradually became part of a permanent working ranch.

The property’s most unusual feature, however, is its residents. More than 70 horses rescued from slaughter roam freely across the extensive pastures. The animals receive special care and are hand-fed twice a day.

„My horses are probably the happiest horses in the world. They’re fed by hand twice a day, and the last thing they probably remember is being on their way to the slaughterhouse. So they’re happy horses,“ Willie Nelson said in a 2019 interview.

The musician also has an amusing explanation for the name of the ranch, which translates as „Luck“. „When you’re here, you’re in Luck, and when you’re not here, you’re out of Luck,“ he jokes, playing on the English name Luck.

In addition to serving as an animal sanctuary, the ranch continues to operate as a film set. It was also used for the popular 1989 television miniseries „Lonesome Dove“. Agricultural activities based on the principles of regenerative agriculture are also carried out on the property.

Luck Ranch also hosts the annual Luck Reunion music festival, which brings together established performers and young talent. The next edition is scheduled for March 18 and 19, 2027, with organizers expecting up to 3,500 visitors per day.

Willie Nelson lives at the ranch with his wife, Annie D'Angelo, whom he has been married to since 1991. They have two sons – Lukas and Micah, who are also involved in music.

The story of the ranch reveals a lesser-known side of the American performer’s life. In addition to his musical career, he is also known for his long-standing support for various social and charitable causes.