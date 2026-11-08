Samara Joy to Take the Stage in Bulgaria for the First Time

At 26, Samara Joy has already won six Grammy Awards, and tonight she will perform before a Bulgarian audience for the first time. The American jazz singer will perform in Hall 3 of the National Palace of Culture in Sofia with her seven-member band.

The concert will bring together tender ballads and the energy of swing. The program is aimed both at fans of classic jazz and at listeners who are only just discovering the genre live.

Six Grammy Awards before her 27th birthday

Samara Joy received her first two Grammy Awards in 2023. She was honored as Best New Artist and for Best Jazz Vocal Album with Linger Awhile. Further awards followed for Best Jazz Performance, additional honors for a jazz vocal album, and new recognition for the album Portrait. This brought her total number of awards to six.

Winning the Best New Artist category in 2023 placed her among the most recognizable young voices in contemporary jazz. The honor came together with the award for the album Linger Awhile, which marked an important milestone in her early career.

From gospel music in the Bronx to the big stage

Joy grew up in the Bronx, where she immersed herself in gospel music from an early age. She later developed her own voice in jazz, combining a rich, warm sound, bold improvisations, and a careful approach to the lyrics of the songs.

Because of her vocal technique, she is often compared to Sarah Vaughan and Ella Fitzgerald. The comparisons, however, do not diminish her individuality: Samara Joy turns familiar jazz songs into personal stories and presents them to a new generation of listeners.

Her first appearance in Bulgaria will offer an opportunity for this encounter to take place not through recordings, but in a concert hall – with voice, improvisations, and a live ensemble of seven musicians.