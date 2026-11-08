Sapundzhieva: Alexa and I weren’t prepared for the battle

Desislava Sapundzhieva said that she and Alexa Erski had not been sufficiently prepared for the special battle in „Games of the Will“. The two faced Dr. Pekin and Miro, but failed to secure a victory after Sapundzhieva felt faint several times and lost her lead.

„Alexa and I were both unprepared,“ she said on the podcast „By Martin’s Rules“. According to her, the reason in her case was serious injuries sustained last year, which had prevented her from training for extended periods. She began preparing for her return to the show several months before taking part.

Shoulder and knee injuries hindered her preparation

During both battles, her shoulder and knee problems flared up again. Sapundzhieva explained that she had lost strength and had been unable to do cardio training. In her view, this affected her performance in the challenges.

Alexa Erski was also not in optimal shape because of his busy schedule. Nevertheless, the two got along well during the battles, even without speaking to each other. „We clicked,“ Sapundzhieva said about their interaction in the arena.

„I have someone by my side“

During the conversation, Desislava Sapundzhieva was asked whether there was a man in her life. „I have someone by my side, but I prefer not to share that,“ she replied, without revealing his identity.

The topic of her personal life comes against the backdrop of Elitsa Yankova’s claims that she is no longer together with Alexa Erski and that he has another woman by his side. Yankova hinted that this could be Sapundzhieva herself, but there is no confirmation that she was the reason for their breakup.

Sapundzhieva also confirmed that she had been to the Dominican Republic after being asked about her trip to a warm destination around the same time, but she gave no further details about her stay there.

In the conversation, Sapundzhieva also revealed that she had undergone two rhinoplasty procedures in Turkey. Because of the second operation, she stopped training for some time.

Sources: woman.bg