An 850-gram White Truffle Was Sold for €100,000 at an Auction in Italy

An 850-gram white truffle was sold for €100,000 at the World Truffle Auction in Alba, near Turin. The buyer was from Hong Kong, and the sale took place during the 27th edition of the event in the Piedmont region of northern Italy.

Representatives from Brazil, London, Macau and Vilnius took part in the bidding. Regular participants include Hong Kong, Bangkok and Vienna, demonstrating the international interest in Alba’s white truffle.

A second truffle was sold after the bidding was reopened

Another specimen, weighing 300 grams, was initially sold for €12,000. However, the buyer withdrew from the purchase and the truffle was offered again. In the second round of bidding, it reached a price of €14,000 and was bought by a local entrepreneur.

The funds raised from the auctions are traditionally used for charitable causes in Italy and other countries. Since the first edition in 1999, around €7.2 million has been directed toward funding a hospital in Africa, the social reintegration of young people with drug addictions, and the education of children in ghettos.

Last year’s record was €110,000

In 2025, the auction raised €502,000. At the time, a 1,009-gram white truffle was sold for €110,000 to a buyer from Hong Kong.

Alba’s white truffle is an underground fungus that grows in symbiosis with certain tree species, attaching itself to their roots. It is among the products most sought after by connoisseurs of fine cuisine and Michelin-starred chefs around the world.

Source: bta.bg