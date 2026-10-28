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Europe must stop following the United States and take a leading role in negotiations to end the war in Ukraine. This was stated by Jeffrey Sachs in an interview with Martin Karbovsky, published by “Lanta“.

The American economist said that Europe should focus not only on negotiations to stop the fighting, but also on the causes that led to the conflict. According to him, the continent should stop additional militarization and restore normal economic relations with Russia and China.

“Europe should be the first at the negotiating table. This is an issue related to Europe. This is not a matter related to the United States,“ said Sachs.

According to him, dependence on American policy puts Europe at a disadvantage. He linked the break in trade relations with Russia to the high energy costs of European countries and said that cooperation with China is necessary for the continent's economic competitiveness.

Warning about the Black Sea and nuclear escalation

Sachs described the situation surrounding the war as “very dangerous“ and “very worrying“. He warned that Bulgaria was vulnerable to a possible expansion of the conflict and called for the Black Sea to be turned into a peace zone, not a war zone.

In the interview, he criticized claims that Russia could be defeated in a military conflict. Sachs pointed out that the country has 1,600 nuclear weapons, and warned that such an approach risks a global catastrophe.

„What does it mean to defeat a country that has 1,600 nuclear weapons?“, Sachs asked.

He said that politicians and commentators should not count on Moscow's warnings being just a bluff. According to him, even a limited probability of nuclear war is enough to reject the policy of escalation.

Criticism of Zelensky and call for neutrality

Sachs made harsh assessments of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. He accused him of leading a corrupt government and ruling through martial law, questioning the unwillingness to hold elections.

The economist said he could not explain with certainty why Zelensky was not taking steps towards peace, but admitted various dependencies on European, American or Ukrainian nationalist circles.

As a condition for ending the war, Sachs indicated that Ukraine should declare itself a neutral state and not join NATO. According to him, the Ukrainian leadership could achieve a cessation of hostilities if it recognized the reasons that led to the war.

His message to Bulgaria

Sachs said that he would not interfere in Bulgaria's internal political choices, but emphasized that the country has the right to maintain normal relations with Russia. He pointed to geographical proximity, historical and cultural ties, as well as common economic interests.

“Be kind to your neighbors, trade with your neighbors. Live in peace with your neighbors,“ said Sachs.

He called on Bulgaria to insist on a negotiated peace instead of increasing military spending. Among the priorities he listed were security, affordable fuel prices, a normal life and better conditions for children.

Sources: lentata.com