Valentin Valchev: Putin-Zelensky meeting requires an agreed agenda

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A meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky can hardly take place with a real result without a previously agreed agenda. This was stated by diplomat Veselin Valchev, former Bulgarian ambassador to Cyprus and former consul general in Los Angeles, to NOVA.

According to him, the possible conversation between the two leaders must be preceded by serious preparation and coordination of the main issues.

„In order for there to be a meeting between the leaders of two countries, it must be very well prepared and have a comprehensive agenda that both sides have agreed to“, said Valchev.

According to him, a meeting of technical teams must initially be held in Abu Dhabi. It was there that the agenda of a possible meeting between Putin and Zelensky could be discussed.

“The leaders can meet to sign and ratify everything that has been prepared in advance“, the diplomat pointed out.

Midterm elections in the United States

Valchev also commented on the political situation in the United States before the midterm elections. According to him, the vote is important for the next two years of Donald Trump's term, as well as for the political prospects of the next president.

According to him, Trump's actions are aimed at mobilizing supporters of the Republican Party, including supporters of the MAGA movement, the "America First" policy, and young right-wing voters. Valchev believes that Republicans have a chance to retain control of the Senate, but could lose their majority in the House of Representatives.

The diplomat pointed out that a possible loss of Trump in the midterm elections could direct his attention to domestic political problems in the country. According to him, a prolonged challenge to the election results and interference by the courts could also influence the president's actions.

The Middle East and Iran

As another factor, Valchev pointed to the concentration of ships and military units in the Middle East. According to him, the region is becoming saturated with military power, and the development of the situation will also depend on the domestic political processes in the United States.

Regarding the vote in Israel, the diplomat stated that the two main political blocs have similar strategic positions regarding Iran, although they differ in their approaches.

„For both - both for „Likud“ and for „Yashar“, Iran is the main adversary. Whether there will be an attack on Iran is another question,“ said Valchev.

He also described the upcoming meeting between Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping as important. According to him, its importance is also related to the very fact that the three leaders will talk, while the specific topics must be prepared in advance by technical teams.

Sources: nova.bg