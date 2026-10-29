During a war raging around us, this is total absurdity!

In the same way, former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson sabotaged the Istanbul peace talks, at which Russians and Ukrainians had reached an agreement and initialed the agreements. Why? It turned out that Johnson subsequently received 1 million British pounds from a businessman with a significant stake in an arms company whose drones and robots are used by the Ukrainian army.

The current case with Gyurov represents an unprecedented conflict of interest and a threat to national security.

You can't be “smart, handsome and honest“, but when Radev and Yotova create a party for you and make you caretaker prime minister, not to notice that they are the “weak link“ on NATO's Eastern flank, and still accept the post. And today, to say otherwise.

You can't be the supreme commander of the Bulgarian army when you finance drone manufacturers who have a direct interest in the bloodbath continuing, and Bulgaria being part of this conflict and its victim.

Shame, indeed!