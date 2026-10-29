Petar Stoyanov: We should be very concerned about the Black Sea

FAKTI.BG publishes opinions with a wide range of perspectives to encourage constructive debates.

“We should be very concerned“, said the President of Bulgaria in the period 1997-2002 Petar Stoyanov regarding the escalation of drone attacks in the Black Sea, the sunken ships and the danger of an ecological disaster.

In the program “Face to Face“ he also commented on the opposition's criticism that the Bulgarian government's reaction is more cautious compared to the positions of Romania and Turkey. Stoyanov pointed out two possible reasons for the government's behavior, emphasizing that he understands its reaction, but does not justify it.

Elections and peace initiatives

According to Stoyanov, the first reason is related to the sentiments towards Russia among some of the Bulgarian voters and the proximity of the elections. According to him, the ruling party fears that if they politically define Russia as an aggressor, this could cost them support.

As a second reason, he pointed out the government's aspiration to take an important position in the European Union through peace initiatives. Stoyanov stated that any effort for peace is welcome, but in his opinion, trust in such proposals requires a clear recognition of Russia's responsibility for starting the war against Ukraine.

He added that the cautious attitude towards Russia is not characteristic only of the current government. According to him, Bulgarian society has been burdened for decades by the fear of being affected by Russophile sentiments.

War and the Bulgarian National Interest

Stoyanov defined the war in Ukraine as a blow to the basic principles on which modern Europe is built. He linked the European model with the rejection of wars for territories and with the pursuit of a higher standard of living, rights and freedoms.

In the conversation, Stoyanov cited data from Russian media, according to which 280,000 Russian servicemen died. He pointed out that Crimea and the territories in Donbass, which he was talking about, represent about 0.5% of Russia's area, and questioned the cost of the war compared to the territorial gain.

The former president emphasized that the conflict should not be viewed solely through the opposition between Russophiles and Russophobes. According to him, the war affected Bulgaria first economically, and then politically, with the country's place among the countries of the European Union.

Warning about the division in society

Stoyanov defined the division in Bulgaria as one of the most serious consequences of the war. In his words, a society without a common vision of the future loses its ability to develop.

He criticized the authoritarian model of government in Russia, but made a distinction between state governance and Russian culture. According to him, Russian intellectuals who opposed authoritarianism deserve respect.

Sources: btvnovinite.bg